CivicSource educates Lake Charles on adjudicated property

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Partnering with CivicSource, the City of Lake Charles is offering two opportunities for the community to learn more about investing in adjudicated property.

Tonight one of those meetings was held at Oak Park Middle School Library, where representatives from the city and CivicSource provided insight on the adjudicated property program and explained how these properties offer affordable opportunities for redevelopment within the community.

Director of Operations Garret Stapels said CivicSource wants the public to know that they are just a call away, ready to assist and answer any questions you may have.

“CivicSource’s goal is to make this easy, both for the taxing authority, the city or the parish, but also for the investor. If you’re interested in investing, this is a great opportunity to be able to actually purchase property in a real way, possibly in your neighborhood, and going to civicsource.com and finding out what’s available is the first step in that,” Stapels said.

If you were unable to attend tonight’s meeting, you can attend this Thursday at Allen August Multi-Purpose Center starting at 6 p.m., or check out CivicSource’s website for more information.

