Cat owners can grab free cat food at drive-thru giveaway

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Huckleberry Animal Fund is hosting a drive-thru giveaway of seven pallets of dry cat food, capable of feeding over 1,000 cats.

The event will take place on May 4, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Food donations were provided by the Wellness Pet Company.

