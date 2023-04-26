Calcasieu transit services resume on limited basis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Public Transit has resumed services on an “extremely limited basis” after catalytic converters were stolen from its entire fleet this past weekend, officials say.

Two buses are currently operating and more are expected to be operational each day this week. Operations are expected to be restored to normal early next week.

Transit staff are assisting with scheduling services and alternate transportation options.

