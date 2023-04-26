Calcasieu School Board hosts early childhood enrollment event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Early Childhood Department is inviting families to attend the district’s annual Coordinated Enrollment event to see what opportunities are available for our area’s youngest learners. Dr. Michelle L. Joubert is the administrative director of early childhood education and joined us this morning to provide more information on the event.

Families who are interested in learning about programs for children up to the age of 4 can come to the event on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The event will feature information on schools, childcare programs, local community resources and organizations, as well as provide an opportunity to begin the online registration process for children to register for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

You can find more information on Coordinated Enrollment in Calcasieu on the School Board’s Website HERE.

