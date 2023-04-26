Calcasieu Parish School Board approves contract for additional security services

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to approve a contract between the district and Stratigos Dynamics, Inc. for security services within CPSB elementary schools.

This endeavor was initially recommended by staff to address campuses within the district without Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school resource officers.

After the recent wave of school shootings, Superintendent Shannon Lafargue proposed hiring Stratigos Dynamics to protect certain schools for the remainder of the school year.

Stratigos Dynamics, Inc. is a Lake Charles-based company that is a leading provider of security, remote monitoring, safety management, defense training, drone services, intelligence, regulatory security, emergency response, and more.

“According to the data, this isn’t going to stop; it’s not going to stop tomorrow and then everyone always says well, it’ll never happen here,” said CPSB Superintendent Shannon Lafargue. “I don’t look through that lens and we never want to look through that lens.”

There was concern as to why local law enforcement would not be fulfilling these posts.

“They had an opportunity this summer going into the school year and they didn’t, and I appreciate what they’ve done,” said Dean Roberts. “We certainly had more visits from the Marshall’s Office and we’ve had more visits from the Sheriff’s Office, but we still have schools that do not have any visits at all.”

“It’s a temporary situation, we’re not talking about next year, we’re talking about the end of the school year,” said Mary Fontenot. “A lot of the concerns can be addressed later.”

While strong partnerships with our local law enforcement agencies are still in place, the addition of this contract further strengthens the security of CPSB campuses.

“Two out of the six schools were in my district; we have nothing, so I’m 100% behind this,” said Shawn Baumgarten. “My wife, teaches at one of the schools we have nobody there, this is a great thing and it’s just for 24 days.”

“Bring in some parents from Nashville and Uvalde; they’d be laughing at us right now,” said Dean Roberts. “If they could have their kids back, just think about that.”

The approved contract will go into effect on May 1, and continue for the remainder of the school year.

The schools impacted will be Moss Bluff Elementary, Gillis Elementary, LeBleu Settlement Elementary, and J.I. Watson Elementary. Elementary schools within Wards 3 and 4 will be covered by their designated Marshal’s Offices, and schools in DeQuincy and Vinton will be covered by their respective police departments.

