BRPD investigating attack on school bus driver

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS*

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

WAFB has learned the bus driver is employed by First Student. Students on the bus are from a Baton Rouge charter school separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Police have not identified the women in the video.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt in the apparent attack.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

