Boswell sentenced to 5 years in prison for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth, Louisiana has been sentenced for committing bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced Boswell to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Judge Cain has also ordered that a hearing be held on June 27, 2023, to determine restitution.

Boswell was convicted by a federal jury in Lake Charles on April 24, 2022, after the trial established that he knowingly and fraudulently concealed property from the United States Bankruptcy Trustee and his creditors through his Chapter 7 Bankruptcy case which he filed in September 2011. He was found to have concealed money he earned from business and service contracts that could have been paid to his creditors. He also attempted to defraud the government by withholding information from the Bankruptcy Court regarding the amount of income he was making and property that he had an interest in.

The court found that Boswell established companies in the name of other family members to hide that he was controlling and manipulating the business activities for the companies and earning income through contracts negotiated by him.

Boswell was also convicted of attempting to evade paying over $597,000 in income taxes between the years of 2001 through 2009 by concealing the assets from the IRS by putting them in the names of other family members.

“This defendant spent years of his life finding ways to avoid paying taxes and creditors that he borrowed money from through his web of lies and deception,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “The agents and attorneys handling this case worked countless hours to untangle that web of lies that he wove, and I commend them for their tireless work in bringing him to justice. The bankruptcy and tax laws which have been established in this nation must be obeyed and we will continue to hold those who choose not to do that accountable.”

“Bankruptcy laws are in place to provide debtors a fresh start when they are honestly unable to pay their debts and obligations,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Boswell used these laws to avoid paying his creditors and taxes although he had the resources. His sentence today should be a warning to those seeking to fraudulently use bankruptcy laws to avoid paying their creditors.”

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, and the United States Trustee’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Earl M. Campbell.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.