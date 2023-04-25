50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Volunteers renovate the Potter’s House women’s shelter

Home depot partners with local non-profit organizations to give back to the community.
By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Potter’s House women’s shelter in Lake Charles was in for a treat today as 20 volunteers came together to renovate the safe haven for women.

Volunteers showed up at the Potter’s House to assist with landscaping, painting and some renovations for this women’s shelter.

“It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another thing to be about it, so that is very fulfilling for me,” volunteer Debra Simien said.

It is all a part of the latest initiative with Home Depot to give back $500 million to the community before 2025.

“This is just a little thank you to our community and giving back to non-profit organizations,” said Alicia Guillory, operations assistant store manager.

The Potter’s House owner Leona Benoit said when she established the organization in 1990, it was the first and only shelter for women and women with children in the area.

Now, 34 years later, she is amazed at how much it has given back to the community.

“We house, feed, clothe and we do emergency transportation, and more than anything, it’s a safe haven for people that want to get their life together spiritually first and foremost, because if your mind is not right with the Lord, it’s hard to go and face those giants,” Benoit said.

The deed was recognized by a community that is far beyond her reach.

“The one thing is that it really is a blessing, because number one, that is a part of the call of God without a shadow of a doubt, that, you know, we are to take care of the poor, that we are to take care of the widows, we are to take care of the motherless,” Benoit said.

And her response to it all: “Ecstatic.”

The Potter’s House is a 501 (c) 3, not-for-profit organization. If you are interested in donating, you can reach out the women’s shelter by phone at 337-477-1116, or by mail at The Potter’s House, P.O BOX 16047, Lake Charles, LA 70616.

Women 18 and older are welcome.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds through Thursday, periods of showers possible too
Proposed state law could require HOA audits adding an increase to homeowner fees
Proposed state law could require HOA audits, leaving residences with higher fees
Proposed state law could require HOA audits adding an increase to homeowner fees
Proposed state law could require HOA audits adding an increase to homeowner fees
Volunteers renovate the Potter’s House women’s shelter
The Potter's House renovations