Volunteers renovate the Potter’s House women’s shelter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Potter’s House women’s shelter in Lake Charles was in for a treat today as 20 volunteers came together to renovate the safe haven for women.

Volunteers showed up at the Potter’s House to assist with landscaping, painting and some renovations for this women’s shelter.

“It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another thing to be about it, so that is very fulfilling for me,” volunteer Debra Simien said.

It is all a part of the latest initiative with Home Depot to give back $500 million to the community before 2025.

“This is just a little thank you to our community and giving back to non-profit organizations,” said Alicia Guillory, operations assistant store manager.

The Potter’s House owner Leona Benoit said when she established the organization in 1990, it was the first and only shelter for women and women with children in the area.

Now, 34 years later, she is amazed at how much it has given back to the community.

“We house, feed, clothe and we do emergency transportation, and more than anything, it’s a safe haven for people that want to get their life together spiritually first and foremost, because if your mind is not right with the Lord, it’s hard to go and face those giants,” Benoit said.

The deed was recognized by a community that is far beyond her reach.

“The one thing is that it really is a blessing, because number one, that is a part of the call of God without a shadow of a doubt, that, you know, we are to take care of the poor, that we are to take care of the widows, we are to take care of the motherless,” Benoit said.

And her response to it all: “Ecstatic.”

The Potter’s House is a 501 (c) 3, not-for-profit organization. If you are interested in donating, you can reach out the women’s shelter by phone at 337-477-1116, or by mail at The Potter’s House, P.O BOX 16047, Lake Charles, LA 70616.

Women 18 and older are welcome.

