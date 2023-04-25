50/50 Thursdays
UPDATE: Catalytic converters stolen from 9 parish buses

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No arrests have been made yet after catalytic converters were stolen from Calcasieu Parish buses, shutting down transit services in the parish Monday.

Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said catalytic converters were stolen from 9 transit buses. The Sheriff’s Office was called at 5 a.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made and the crime remains under investigation.

Parish transit services remain down.

City transit services are not affected.

