United Way offers grant to summer youth programs to assist low-income students with tuition

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana is now accepting applications for its new Summer Impact Grant Program.

Organizations in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, or Jeff Davis parishes providing summer programs and camps to students aged 5-18 are invited to apply for the grant. Funding from the grant is to be used as tuition assistance for children in low- to moderate-income households.

The summer months are often a particularly vulnerable time for low-income youth, due to the lack of support which is provided in a school setting. The goal of the grant is to encourage and support youth summer programs, in an effort to close Louisiana’s educational achievement gap and improve health outcomes for those kids impacted.

Summer programming of applying agencies should include focus areas such as arts, advocacy, leadership, literacy, and STEM.

The maximum award is $1,000 to eligible organizations.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on May 15, 2023.

For more information and to apply, click HERE.

