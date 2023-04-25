Two SWLA teams keep Softball State Championship hopes alive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a busy couple of weeks in Southwest Louisiana when it comes to high school softball, but this week the 2023 season will come to an end, and there are still two Southwest Louisiana softball teams fighting for State Titles: Sam Houston and Vinton.

Sam Houston’s path to Sulphur for the Non-Select Division I Semi-Finals:

Received a bi-district round bye as the three seed

Beat 19. Haughton 14-1 in five innings in the regional round

Beat 6. Walker 4-1 in the quarterfinals

The Lady Broncos will now take on second-seeded Live Oak in the semi-finals, a team who has won their games vs. 15. East Ascension, and 7. West Ouachita by a combined score of 25-4.

Sam Houston’s semi-final showdown with Live Oak is set for 2:30 on Friday, April 28th at North Frasch Softball Complex Field 13.

Vinton’s path to Sulphur for the Non-Select Division IV Semi-Finals:

Beat 25. Basile 18-0 in three innings in the bi-district round

Beat 9. Lakeside 10-6 in the regional round

Beat 1. LaSalle 4-3 in the quarterfinals

Vinton’s upset of top-seeded LaSalle in the quarterfinals was one not many saw coming considering LaSalle had been to the semi-finals each year since 2017, but the Lady Lions were able to pull the upset to advance to Sulphur where they will take on fourth seeded French Settlement. To get to Sulphur, French Settlement beat 13. East Beauregard 12-0 in the regional round, and DeQuincy 8-2 in the quarterfinals.

Vinton’s matchup with French Settlement is set for Friday, April 28th at 5:00 at North Frasch Softball Complex Field 18.

