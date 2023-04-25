Two new art galleries coming to Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two new art galleries are being put on display at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center.

The “Galleries in Bloom” opening receptions will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. Live music from the Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra will also be performed.

The first gallery, titled “Spring Opulence”, will open on the first floor and is comprised of 20 well-known local artists offering an array of ceramics, sculptures, paintings, baskets, and more.

Many of the pieces will be available for purchase. A meet-and-greet opportunity will be available with multiple artists in the group. The exhibition will be on display through June 17.

Gallery by the Lake will also be opening a new exhibition titled “Behind Their Eyes” in their permanent gallery located on the second floor of Historic City Hall. Abigail Brumett is the featured gallery artist in this collection and is also a full-time student at McNeese State University.

Her work includes charcoal drawings and oil paintings accompanied by written monologues. Most of the artwork in the gallery will be for sale. The exhibition will be displayed until July 1.

For more information, call 337-491-9159, email artsandculture@cityoflc.us, or CLICK HERE.

