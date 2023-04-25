Troopers escort daughter of fallen comrade to dance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Troopers escorted Harper Baker, daughter of fallen Trooper George Baker, to her father-daughter dance this past weekend.

Trooper Baker died in May of 2020, and since then, Harper and her mother, Heather, have become a “treasured part” of the Louisiana State Police family, LSP said.

Trooper Andrew Hern, Trooper William Huggins, and Sgt. Kevin Cefalu proudly donned their Class A dress uniforms to take Harper to the dance, where they say, “a good time was had by all.”

