50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 24, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 24, 2023.

Marlin Dewary Demouchet, 45, Lake Charles: Sexual battery (3 charges); attempted sexual battery; escape; resisting an officer by flight; habitual offender law.

Troy Allen Frye, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Dangelo Romario Coates, 27, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer (4 charges); resisting an officer.

Travon Mantriel Dennis, 21, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Kevin Orlando Webb, 40, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; obstruction of justice.

Robert Lawrence Ryan Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Don Michael Kyle, 57, Sulphur: Battery of the infirm.

Clarens Caseau, 25, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Paige Gabrielle Sorkow, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; battery.

Geovannie Misael Nunez, 25, Richmond, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvement.

Naun Armando Contreras, 24, Houston, TX: Second degree murder.

Robert Scott Laurent, 48, Broussard: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by someone previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 36, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges); theft under $5,000; instate detainer.

Edward James Gallien Jr., 66, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice.

Miata Wynesha Gumms, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Travin Dwayne Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: DWI; hit and run driving; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, chance of storms overnight.
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on clouds for the next few days, slight chance of rain too
Proposal to reorganize SWLA Mardi Gras
City, tourism bureau propose creating board for Mardi Gras SWLA
Proposal to reorganize SWLA Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras reorganization