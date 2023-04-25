SWLA Arrest Report - April 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 24, 2023.

Marlin Dewary Demouchet, 45, Lake Charles: Sexual battery (3 charges); attempted sexual battery; escape; resisting an officer by flight; habitual offender law.

Troy Allen Frye, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Dangelo Romario Coates, 27, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer (4 charges); resisting an officer.

Travon Mantriel Dennis, 21, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Kevin Orlando Webb, 40, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; obstruction of justice.

Robert Lawrence Ryan Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Don Michael Kyle, 57, Sulphur: Battery of the infirm.

Clarens Caseau, 25, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Paige Gabrielle Sorkow, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; battery.

Geovannie Misael Nunez, 25, Richmond, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvement.

Naun Armando Contreras, 24, Houston, TX: Second degree murder.

Robert Scott Laurent, 48, Broussard: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by someone previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 36, Iowa: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges); theft under $5,000; instate detainer.

Edward James Gallien Jr., 66, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice.

Miata Wynesha Gumms, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Travin Dwayne Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: DWI; hit and run driving; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

