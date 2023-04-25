SOWELA Spotlight: Academic advisors accepting appointments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some college students may think that seeking out an academic advisor is a sign of failure or that it shows a lack of independence, but that’s not the case. Allison Dering is the director of enrollment management and student affairs at SOWELA and explains the importance of academic advising and how it helps students stay on track.

Academic advisors and an important tool for high school and returning college students to utilize when it comes to understanding what classes they need for their career, degree, or academic interests. Advisors can help students assess their interests in areas in which they excel and even pinpoint career options.

At SOWELA, all new students are assigned an advisor who they meet with before registering for classes. That advisor will help the student create a class schedule, establish academic benchmarks, and make sure the student will meet the requirements for graduation.

If a student wants to transfer to SOWELA from another college, that advisor can also be helpful in understanding what student services are available, differences in college policy, as well as what procedures might be different.

SOWELA’s academic advisors are currently accepting new appointments. Interested students can contact the One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu to schedule an appointment.

