Proposed state law could require HOA audits, leaving residences with higher fees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill introduced in the state legislature could mean more fees for some HOA members.

State Rep. Paul Hollis (R-Covington) has brought forth a bill that would require homeowners associations with 25 or more lot owners to be audited annually by an independent certified public accountant (CPA).

“I think that a lot of times homeowners associations abuse the residents, they treat them as though they’re the peasants and they’re the kings,” Rep. Hollis said.

It would likely leave residents with an added expense.

“That cost is going to have to come from somewhere, right, an independent audit by a CPA, and typically that cost is going back to the homeowner,” realtor Wallace Myers of Keller Williams Realty said.

Myers has spoken with homeowners who say they are not concerned with how their HOA handles their money.

“At the end of the day I think a wide majority, pretty much everyone we’ve spoken with does not feel that this is necessary to have this annual audit,” Myers said.

Hollis agrees many HOA’s are doing a great job at reporting their finances properly, but there are still some that are a cause for concern.

“I have seen numerous situations where the information provided as far as financials are concerned are almost as if it was written on the back of a cocktail napkin,” Hollis said.

He says he just wants the HOA’s to be open with their residents.

“Just need to be transparent with their finances. If you’re spending appropriately and taking in money and depositing money appropriately, then everything is fine, you have nothing to worry about,” Hollis said.

Myers believes there should be an alternate way to issue an audit rather than making it mandatory.

“I think that it’s the word that it’s required annually is the biggest part of the bill that is frustrating to a lot of people and raising a lot of concern versus it being optional,” Myers said.

Hollis plans on increasing the minimum from 25 lot owners to 100 and providing language for financial oversight that is less expensive than a full audit.

Rep. Hollis said he will bring this law forward at the civil law and procedure committee meeting next week.

