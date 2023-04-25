50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New Orleans high school student sets new record with over $9 million in scholarship offers

Dennis Barnes
Dennis Barnes(INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS / FACEBOOK.COM)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A student from the International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO) has set a new record after receiving offers from 125 colleges and universities, totaling more than $9 million in scholarship money. This is reportedly the highest amount offered to any high school senior in U.S. history.

IHSNO announced the news on its Facebook page, saying, “Congrats to our superstar senior Dennis Barnes on his monumental achievement of receiving more than $9 million in scholarship offers.”

Barnes reportedly applied to 200 colleges across the United States and plans to announce his final decision on May 2.

Barnes broke the previous record held by a Louisiana high school student, who received $8.7 million in scholarship offers in 2019. IHSNO is contacting Guinness World Records to make Barnes’ new record official. More decision responses are still expected to come in from other schools, with Barnes aiming to reach $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of April.

Barnes is an exceptional student, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.98 at IHSNO and a member of the National Honor Society. He is also fluent in Spanish and has an official certification from the Institute Cervantes on behalf of the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sports. Recently, he was presented with the Jose Luis Baos Award for Excellence in the Spanish Language by Maria Page, the Honorary Consul of Spain in New Orleans.

Barnes intends to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice. He has been enrolled in a dual enrollment program at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years, earning college credits while working towards his high school diploma. Barnes is set to graduate from IHSNO on May 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Marijuana
Bill to legalize marijuana in La. fails in committee
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, chance of storms overnight.
FULL AUDIO: Day 9 (April 24) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
Sheriff’s Office: Catalytic converters stolen off several Calcasieu Parish transit buses.
UPDATE: Catalytic converters stolen from 9 parish buses