Mom claims school not doing enough to honor deceased son at upcoming graduation ceremony

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - A parent in Ascension Parish claims the school system is not doing enough to honor her deceased son at the upcoming graduation ceremony.

The St. Amant High School community lost two seniors to gun violence this school year alone.

17-year-old Mekhi Darville was killed after a high school football game in Gonzales in November of 2022.

Mekhi Darville. (WAFB)

18-year-old Zalon Carter was one of multiple people, including some Southern University students, who were shot at a night club in Houston this January. Carter later died at the hospital

Zalon Carter. (WAFB)

“Upon leaving from the show, he actually went out to get some food from the food truck. And from there they had gunfire, shots with over 50 rounds, and he was one of the victims,” said Shelcia Carter, the mother of Zalon Carter.

Carter says Zalon had just a few classes left to complete before he could graduate from St. Amant High.

She wants the school to recognize that in some way at the upcoming graduation ceremony.

“I did meet with the school administrators, the principal, as well as the assistant principal, and there’s no recognition they are willing to do for my son, for the 2023 graduation. And I’m just feeling like that’s not fair,” said Carter.

Carter posted her frustrations to Facebook and has now gotten more than 700 shares.

She claims administrators told her this situation would be different if her son had enough credits to graduate.

“The only thing they’re willing to do is give me his yearbook and his senior pictures,” she said.

WAFB reached out to a spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish School System about the issue.

“Regretfully, we have experienced the loss of students this year and in years past. We sympathize with the families of our lost students, support them as they go through the healing process, and work with them to appropriately honor the memory of their deceased family members,” said the spokeswoman.

Ascension Parish Schools statement on recognizing students who passed away. (WAFB)

But when WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ asked specifically if Zalon and Mekhi would be recognized this year at the graduation ceremony, the spokeswoman then said, “The school will work with the families for appropriate ways to recognize them.”

“I mean, I want them to at least acknowledge him (Zalon) as a graduating senior, have his name to be mentioned, leave a seat empty or whatever, because I’m going to the graduation,” said Carter.

The graduation ceremony for St. Amant High is set for Wednesday, May 10.

