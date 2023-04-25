50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Smokey Robinson said he considered the late icon a friend.
Smokey Robinson reflects on Harry Belafonte
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, chance of storms overnight.
FULL AUDIO: Day 9 (April 24) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial