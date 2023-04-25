Former TCU guard Shahada Wells transfers to McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since agreeing to become the next McNeese men’s basketball head coach, Will Wade has made a splash in the transfer portal landing five transfers in guards DJ Richards from UTSA, Javohn Garcia from College of the Sequoias, Zach Harvey from UC Santa Barbara, Mike Saunders Jr. from Utah, and forward CJ Felder from Florida, and on Monday, Wade landed maybe their biggest transfer yet; former TCU guard Shahada Wells.

BREAKING: I can confirm that former TCU guard @hada_wells13 is transferring to McNeese.@KPLC7Sports — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) April 24, 2023

Wells took to Twitter Monday morning where he sent out this tweet:

A cryptic tweet that made it appear Wells would be McNeese’s sixth transfer of the offseason, and upon speaking to Wells, KPLC was able to confirm that is exactly what the tweet meant.

Wells comes to Lake Charles after two years in Fort Worth as a TCU Horned Frog and a season in Arlington as a UT Arlington Maverick. In his one season with UTA Wells started in 24 of the 25 games he appeared in where he led the Mavericks in scoring with 16.8 per game, assists with 3.8 per game, and steals with 2.2 per game in 2020-21, before deciding to transfer to TCU.

With TCU Wells didn’t make the same impact as he did with UTA, but in 42 games, nine of which he started, Wells averaged 5.2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game while averaging 15.6 minutes per game.

McNeese’s updated 2023-24 roster as of April 24th:

F: Ty McMillan

PG: Trae English

F: Roberts Berze

F: Dionjahe Thomas

PG: Wesley Fields

F: Zach Blackwell

G: DJ Richards Transfer from UTSA

G: Javohn Garcia Transfer from College of the Sequoias

G: Zach Harvey Transfer from UC Santa Barbara

F: CJ Felder Transfer from Florida

G: Mike Saunders Jr. Transfer from Utah

G: Shahada Wells Transfer from TCU





Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.