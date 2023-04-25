FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds through Thursday, periods of showers possible too

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next several days will bring multiple upper level disturbances across our area; these will bring a slight chance of rain, but no major weather problems are anticipated. Clouds will be the biggest issue with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected and then the timing of the rain. Temperatures will continue to climb with lows in the 60s Wednesday and highs near 80 degrees.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Those clouds will play a role in determining just how warm afternoon highs become as well as how low morning lows go. More clouds would keep highs lower and lows higher, while fewer clouds would have the reverse impact. For now, the forecast will include a slight chance of rain again Wednesday, though that is somewhat in question.

A cold front will slowly approach our area later this week and that in concert with increasing humidity will bring a better chance of rain to our area for Thursday. The front will move through sometime on Thursday and that will push the chance of rain out of our area for Friday. Temperatures will not change much with this front, as highs will still reach the low 80s Friday.

Another cold front will approach our area Friday night and this could cause a few very isolated showers in the overnight hours. Today’s models are showing a much different scenario for the weekend with the front stalling and leaving widespread rain for our area. For now I am not going that extreme and will only show a 20% chance of rain for Saturday then clearing by Sunday; but this forecast is very much subject to change.

Temperatures will drop a little behind this front with morning lows back into the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will likely still reach the mid to upper 70s even behind the front.

