FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, chance of storms overnight.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s another cool start across SWLA as we move into our active weather pattern this week with temperatures starting off in the mid to low 50′s for most areas. Clouds will be the main issue today with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of scattered showers during the afternoon with increased humidity. Cloud cover will be a large factor in determining high temperatures for the day, although overall temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer with winds slowly shifting to the southeast.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

A disturbance moving into our area ahead of a cold front has rain chances up a little today and tonight, models have been trending down on seeing any widespread systems but scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight and around midday Wednesday. Some patchy fog could also develop before 9am, especially in areas that do get some showers.

Thursday's cold front (KPLC)

The cold front slowly approaching for Thursday will keep rain chances and morning fog in the forecast with increasing humidity, until the front passes pushing rain chances out for Friday.

Saturday's cold front (KPLC)

A second weak front will move through overnight Friday, but only isolated showers are currently expected with limited moisture available. The front should be through by Saturday morning dropping low temperatures back into the 50′s for the weekend, but daily highs are still likely to stay in the upper 70′s.

