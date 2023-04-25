Court hears devasting call from Vallow Daybell’s sister in murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Testimonies continued today on day 15 of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial in Boise, Idaho.

Lori Vallow Daybell, infamously dubbed the “Doomsday Mom,” is currently on trial for her alleged role in the murder of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

FBI Special Agent Nicholas Ballance, a member of the Cellular Analyst Survey Team (CAST), took to the stand this morning. Ballance specializes in analyzing cell phone records and geolocation data based on Google accounts and cell phone tower interactions.

Ballance testified that it appeared the phone associated with Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, was near Vallow Daybell’s apartment in Rexburg, Idaho, and at multiple locations on Chad Daybell’s property, including very close to where JJ’s body was buried, on Sept. 23, 2019. This date is significant because investigators indicated there was a potential event at that time associated with JJ.

Ballance also said the phones associated with Daybell and Cox exchanged multiple text messages on Oct. 18, 2019, when Daybell’s wife Tammy was found dead overnight.

Vallow Daybell’s sister Summer Shiflet then takes the stand. Shiflet said she and Lori were close in the past, and Shiflet felt Lori would never do anything to harm her children because Lori was always a loving mother.

However, Shiflet did not discover JJ and Tylee were missing until December 2019, about three months after they were allegedly killed.

Shiflet is seen crying as a call between her and her sister is played while Lori was in jail.

“There is nothing in scripture that is godly about hurting a child,” Shiflet tells Vallow Daybell in the call.

Shiflet shouted at her sister in the call about the deaths of the children, saying even if she hadn’t killed them she had not cared they were “thrown away like garbage”.

The prosecution called its third witness of the day, retired Rexburg Police officer “Rick” Shmitt.

Schmitt executed a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020, and he was tasked with digging through what was later determined to be the burial site.

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels also takes the stand, and he testifies he assisted in the search for JJ and Tylee on Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020.

What investigators found that day was gruesome, and Daniels recalled the graphic details upon uncovering the burial sites of JJ and Tylee.

