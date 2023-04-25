50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City, tourism bureau propose creating board for Mardi Gras SWLA

By Barry Lowin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the tourism bureau Visit Lake Charles are concerned about the future of Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana. A recent proposal would reorganize Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Inc., but many krewes are not on board with the idea.

The city and Visit Lake Charles are concerned about what they call “past coordination and communication issues.” They have proposed forming a fresh nine-member executive board.

The City of Lake Charles would have two appointments, and Visit Lake Charles would have two appointments. The five at-large members would be elected.

City officials say they “feel compelled to offer a mechanism for change,” but many krewes are complaining that the proposal is not needed and would ruin the joy of Mardi Gras.

One source tells 7 News, “Mardi Gras is such a money maker for SWLA; it should be handled like a business, not like an overbearing parent.”

The city and Visit Lake Charles say they “currently provide significant resources in an effort to promote Mardi Gras and create a safe environment for the Krewes and public at large.”

One Mardi Gras staple said, “I remember when everyone looked forward to the 12th Night and gala. Now all I hear is complaints; too many new rules, and constant changes.”

The city and Visit Lake Charles have asked Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Inc. to consider and vote on the proposal at their May 9 meeting.

