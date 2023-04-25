50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bill to legalize marijuana in La. fails in committee

Marijuana
Marijuana(KWTX)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another year and that means another effort by lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Louisiana.

Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, brought the bill up several years in a row now, none with any success. She said she’ll continue to bring it up until it gets the votes.

Lawmakers on the Criminal Justice Committee heard her pitch yet again on Tuesday, April 25.

With only three votes in support, HB 24 was shelved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

A crime scene.
Two candidates for governor release videos on crime on the same day
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Early voting for Calcasieu begins Saturday
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?