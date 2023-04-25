50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bill giving harsher punishment for possessing large amounts of fentanyl passes in committee

A bill that would give a life sentence for possession of 28 grams or more of fentanyl was debated at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would give a life sentence for possession of 28 grams or more of fentanyl was debated at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25.

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, the author of HB 90, has said he does not intend to go after the users but rather the suppliers.

He added it’s the leading killer for anyone between the ages of 18 and 45.

His bill was passed out of the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee with a vote of 12-1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A crime scene.
Two candidates for governor release videos on crime on the same day
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Early voting for Calcasieu begins Saturday
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?