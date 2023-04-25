50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bill allowing Bible class in public schools passes out of committee

Students in public schools could soon have the option to take a course on the Bible.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in public schools could soon have the option to take a course on the Bible.

The voluntary course would be offered if HB 68 by Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, is passed at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Lawmakers on the House Education Committee heard arguments on Tuesday, April 25, on why the course should be allowed.

Lawmakers voted to pass the bill out of committee. It now heads to the House floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A crime scene.
Two candidates for governor release videos on crime on the same day
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Early voting for Calcasieu begins Saturday
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?