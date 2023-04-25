‘Bess the Book Bus’ returning to SWLA in May

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - “Bess the Book Bus” is returning to Calcasieu Parish to bring free books to young students at several local schools.

In partnership with CITGO, the Florida-based mobile literacy program delivers books to underserved children across the country each year.

On Monday, May 8, the bus will visit Brenda Hunter Head Start at 9 a.m., and Combre-Fondel Elementary at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 9, the bus will visit John F. Kennedy Learning Center at 9 a.m., and E.K. Key Elementary at 12:15 p.m.

Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students will receive free books.

Bess the Book Buss (https://bessthebookbus.org/)

