SWLA Arrest Report - April 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 23, 2023.

Tabetha Renee Foster, 40, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Larry Joseph Thibodeaux Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jacobie Paul Doffoney Jr., 23, Fenton: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Jerry Lee Hale II, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Mothi Mahesh Edupuganti, 36, Bytown, TX: Sexual battery.

Jikiya Odessa Howard, 21, Greensboro, NC: Domestic abuse.

Daniel Cliff Brown, 41, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

