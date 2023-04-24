50/50 Thursdays
Sen. Cassidy hosts Rural Community Funding Summit in Leesville

To help rural areas utilize Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy hosted a Rural Community Funding Summit in Leesville to help rural...
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy hosted a Rural Community Funding Summit in Leesville to help rural areas learn more about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Since it was signed into law, grant applications have poured in for funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Several major cities have received significant grants, like Alexandria for improving its natural gas distribution systems and Leesville for its airport.

However, not every city or town in America is set up for success in getting their portion, especially those in rural areas. That is why U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, who authored the IIJA, has hosted a series of Rural Community Funding Summits around the state, including Monday in Leesville.

”I want them to understand that they can use these dollars with the resources created for them to do the grant, do the engineering and do the compliance,” said Cassidy. “To take their small town and make it a better town, to make it a bigger town, to give it a better future, to make it a place where your children and grandchildren decide to stay and even a place where others decide to move to. This can reshape our state in such a positive way starting with our smaller towns.”

Funds are available for things like water and sewage upgrades, broadband, flood mitigation and housing.

“Let’s get our communities on a level playing field with the urban communities who normally get all this funding,” said Leslie Durham, executive director of LITAcorp.

The summit brought together the agencies that can help those communities that may not know the extent of the resources available to them. Those agencies were on the state and federal level, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Louisiana Housing Corporation, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Department (GOSEP) of Transporation and Development (DOTD).

“There was very little speaking today and a whole bunch of networking,” said Leesville Mayor Rick Allen. “That’s the important stuff. That’s where the rubber meets the road. That’s how you get small communities help.”

One of the biggest obstacles for small communities is simply finding someone who can write the grant.

”What these small communities don’t understand is that some of these grant writing companies work on a percentage of what they actually receive, so there is no outgoing money up front,” said Allen. “If we can make that connection with just one community and they can get one grant, then that story starts to spread. And these other communities say, ‘Well I can do it too.’ So, that’s what we have to keep promoting that these small communities are receiving money and this is how you get it.”

Louisiana has currently received more than $1.5 billion in IIJA funds since it was signed into law.

