50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field

LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference is looking at possibly taking away home games or forcing forfeiture for teams whose fans storm the field, according to Pat Forde with Sports Illustrated.

Forde described a scenario in which a team would be forced to play three-straight games at a rival if its fans celebrate a home win over that rival by rushing onto the field. He wrote it is one “possible sanction as the SEC searches for a stronger deterrent to field storming than six-figure fines.”

RELATED STORIES:

The conference created a group in November with the sole purpose of reviewing and updating policies on fans storming the field to enhance the safety of those fans and players.

LSU was fined $250,000 twice in 2022. Fans rushed the field after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40)
Purple and White tie in LSU spring game
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
McNeese Football
McNeese Football prepares for third spring scrimmage
LSU Tigers
LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players