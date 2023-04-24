50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man dies after being shot by police during traffic stop at Mansfield Road, Valleyview Drive

Shooting occurred when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle”
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23, 2023, at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive. The department’s community response unit was conducting the traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” and he was shot, a police spokesperson said.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop, authorities confirm.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the traffic stop occurred at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Mansfield Road and Valleyview Drive.

The department’s community response unit was conducting the traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” and he was shot, a police spokesperson said.

At least one Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was dispatched at 9:35 p.m. The wounded man was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Louisiana State Police has a detective at that location. SPD said state police are handling the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information and/or pictures or video to share that information with LSP detectives by calling (318) 741-2735. Alternatively, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free at (800) 434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy today, showers possible tomorrow.
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes
Louisiana film industry leaders are advocating for a bill that would extend the state's tax...
Louisiana film industry leaders pushing for bill to extend incentive tax credits
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer for Monday, showers return this week.