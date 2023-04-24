Man dies after being shot by police during traffic stop at Mansfield Road, Valleyview Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop, authorities confirm.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the traffic stop occurred at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Mansfield Road and Valleyview Drive.

The department’s community response unit was conducting the traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” and he was shot, a police spokesperson said.

At least one Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was dispatched at 9:35 p.m. The wounded man was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Louisiana State Police has a detective at that location. SPD said state police are handling the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information and/or pictures or video to share that information with LSP detectives by calling (318) 741-2735. Alternatively, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free at (800) 434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

