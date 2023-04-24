LSU Police investigating shooting near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police are investigating a shooting that took place near an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.

A message was sent out by LSU’s alert system at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

It said, “LSUPD on scene of reported shots fired near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street. Suspects are no longer on scene. Avoid the area.”

LSU alert (LSU PD)

LSUPD on scene of reported shots fired near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street. Suspects are no longer on scene. Avoid the area. — LSU (@LSU) April 24, 2023

First responders say the shooting victim went to the hospital on their own. There’s no word yet on their condition.

The motive remains unclear. LSU Police are leading the investigation.

Call LSU Police or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP with any information.

This is a developing story check back later for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.