Lake Charles paint recycling event on April 29

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) will be hosting a paint recycling event on Saturday, April 29.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

“This is an environmentally friendly way for homeowners to pass along paint they no longer need,” says Jim Rock, executive director with LAIA.

Signs will direct residents to a donation area and volunteers from local industries and civic groups will help unload the paint.

Accepted types of residential paint are latex and enamel for both interior and exterior. They will not accept oil, stain, anti-freeze, chemicals, varnish, paint thinner, aerosol cans, electronics, or solid wastes.

All paint that is recycled will be donated to local charities.

