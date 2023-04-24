50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles paint recycling event on April 29

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) will be hosting a paint recycling event on Saturday, April 29.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

“This is an environmentally friendly way for homeowners to pass along paint they no longer need,” says Jim Rock, executive director with LAIA.

Signs will direct residents to a donation area and volunteers from local industries and civic groups will help unload the paint.

Accepted types of residential paint are latex and enamel for both interior and exterior. They will not accept oil, stain, anti-freeze, chemicals, varnish, paint thinner, aerosol cans, electronics, or solid wastes.

All paint that is recycled will be donated to local charities.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Health Headlines: Improving hospital efficiency with smart rooms
Health Headlines: Improving hospital efficiency with smart rooms
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man dies after being shot by police during traffic stop at Mansfield Road, Valleyview Drive
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy today, showers possible tomorrow.
SWLA Arrest Report - April 23, 2023