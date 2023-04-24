Lake Charles man accused of kidnapping and stabbing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping and stabbing a woman, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gateway Drive around 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies say they discovered that Torrey C. Robinson, 45, had held a woman against her will for several hours while stabbing and beating her.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the incident and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the battery of a dating partner with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping. Judge Tony Fazzio has ordered that Robinson be held without bond pending a hearing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.