Jennings Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft case.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be providing a false name to law enforcement.

The vehicle theft occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23 in Jennings. Vermillion Parish Deputies were able to recover the stolen vehicle and the suspect shortly after the theft.

Jennings Police ask anyone with information on the incident or that can identify the suspect to contact them at 337-821-5500 ext 500.

Jennings Police ask for assistance in identifying suspect(Jennings Police Department)

