Jennings man accused of attempting to run over neighbor with truck

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of attempting to run over his neighbor with his truck over the weekend.

Garland Orillian Deshazow, 62, was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

JDPSO deputies were dispatched to Grand Marais Road and found physical evidence that a vehicle had run into the victim’s yard and damaged a flower bed and tree near where they were standing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.