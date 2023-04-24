50/50 Thursdays
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday, April 24, 2023 in announcing criminal charges.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 24, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

