Investigation underway after 1-year-old drowns in bathtub, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub Sunday, April 23.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, the drowning happened at a home on Cedarlane Drive near Silverest Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the drowning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

