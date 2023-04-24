50/50 Thursdays
Hobo Hotel for Cats hosts kitten shower fundraiser

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Hobo Hotel has been hosting the Kitten Shower Fundraiser for over 10 years now, making sure their cats always have what they need to be taken care of.

Hobo Hotel is the only no-kill shelter in the area and currently houses over 60 kittens and cats.

“Right now we probably have about 64 here and these are some of the kittens that we have rescued. It was a mother cat and 6 kittens,” shelter volunteer Arlene Avery said.

Avery said the springtime usually brings in a lot of little ones making it a good time to hold the shower.

“We do it because this is a good time, well this is sometimes the peak of the season for kittens and cats so we’re in need of supplies to take care of what we rescue,” Avery said.

She explained events like this are important as the shelter relies on donations for the abundance of supplies they need.

“A lot of people think we have outside support but we don’t, if we don’t have fundraisers or people supporting us, we wouldn’t exist.”

Many Lake Charles residents dropped off food, cleaning supplies, and more at the shelter to ensure these rescued cats get the treatment they deserve.

“Canned food, fancy feast or IAMS, of course, litter, bleach, Clorox cleaning supplies, laundry detergent,” Avery said. “We try to keep the shelter as clean as we can so we would need all those items.”

Monetary donations are also helpful to the shelter. Petco donated a hefty $10,000 to be used to spay and neuter the cats, which is something that Avery says all cat owners need to do.

“So we don’t have all these strays in Lake Charles,” Avery said.

If you missed the shower, the Hobo Hotel is always accepting donations and looking for people to foster and adopt their cats.

