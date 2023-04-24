FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on clouds for the next few days, slight chance of rain too

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next several days will bring unsettled weather with a slight chance of rain, but no major weather problems are anticipated. Clouds will be the biggest issue with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected and then the timing of the rain. Temperatures will continue to climb with lows in the 50s Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Those clouds will play a role in determining just how warm afternoon highs become as well as how low morning lows go. More clouds would keep highs lower and lows higher, while fewer clouds would have the reverse impact. For now, the forecast will include a slight chance of rain through Thursday, though that is somewhat in question.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A cold front will slowly approach our area later this week and that in concert with increasing humidity could spark a few showers as early as Tuesday when the rain chance will be 20%. The chance of rain will climb to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. The front will move through sometime on Thursday and that will push the chance of rain out of our area for Friday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front with limited moisture will move through Friday night and this could cause a few very isolated showers in the overnight hours. But this should be gone by Saturday morning, and there is doubt on whether or not this even produces rain which is why I am leaving rain off of the 10 day forecast.

Temperatures will drop a little behind this front with morning lows back into the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will likely still reach the mid to upper 70s even behind the front.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.