FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy today, showers possible tomorrow.

By Joseph Enk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a cool morning starting off our work week with temperatures down in the mid to low 50′s and a steady northeastern breeze across SWLA, keeping fog out of the morning forecast. Today starts off a fairly active weather pattern for the week, with some morning clouds possibly giving an early shower this morning before seeing more breaks in the clouds into the afternoon and evening hours. Continued northeastern wind and clouds will be keeping things cooler, but patches of afternoon sun will help push temperatures back into the low 70′s.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

Temperatures will return to the 50′s overnight with clouds expected to return again Tuesday. Rain chances start pick up late Tuesday as a disturbance moves over the area, combined with some increased moisture and winds slowly shifting to the south, we could see some chance thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning. That southerly wind shift should also see high temperatures returning to the mid 70′s, with lows back in the 60′s overnight.

Wind shift Tuesday
Wind shift Tuesday(KPLC)

Rain chances we have are expected to remain Wednesday as the upper-level feature moves past, then a weak cold front approaching for Thursday has rain chances bumping up a bit as another round of showers is possible.

Thursday Frontal approach
Thursday Frontal approach(KPLC)

Temperatures aren’t likely to see a significant drop like this last weekend, but could see morning temperatures just under 60° Friday and Saturday with some drier air. Saturday might see the passage of a second weak cold front, but any chance of showers will depend on how well moisture recovers beforehand.

-Joseph Enk

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
