DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broadband internet provider is bringing fiber-optic network capabilities to the City of DeRidder.

Fastwyre Broadband held a ribbon-cutting event joined by city officials to celebrate the launch of their high-speed internet network on April 24.

Fiber-optic internet coming to DeRidder (DeRidder City Hall)

The company says its internet speed ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.

Along with DeRidder, Fastwyre also provides fiber-optic networks in Oakdale and Westlake and plans to bring service to Leesville in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.