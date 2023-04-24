Cowboys take series against New Orleans in final match-up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese baseball team wrapped up their series against New Orleans with a 6-2 win to take the series overall 2-1.

The Cowboys fell behind 2-0 early in the game, but Tré Obregon III put an end to the Privateers momentum with his second home run of the weekend as it drove in three runs to give the Cowboys the lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Cooper Hext then followed that homerun up with an RBI triple that added to the Cowboys led, and then would score on a wild pitch from third to push the Cowboys lead to three runs.

McNeese would add another run off of an Obergon sacrifice fly that brought in shortstop Josh Leslie.

Ty Abraham who started on the mound for the Cowboys earned his first win of the season after a five-strike-out performance through eight innings of action.

With the win, McNeese improved to 26-13 on the regular season and (8-7) in Southland conference play.

The Cowboys will be back on the diamond this coming Tuesday as they will host LSU-Alexandria at 6:00 pm and then will travel to Incarnate Word for an end of the week three-game series.

