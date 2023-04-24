50/50 Thursdays
Couple arrested after 3-year-old shows up to school with makeup covering black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man and woman in south Louisiana accused of punching a child and sending the child to school with makeup covering a black eye.

Ray Matherne, Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested on Fri., April 21, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a head start location Friday morning regarding a three-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on the neck and arm.

Investigators believe Matherne struck the boy, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the child, causing marks on the child’s neck and arm, two days prior.

Lafourche Parish detectives say the couple used makeup to conceal the child’s black eye.

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released the following morning after posting a $50,000 bail.

Doiron remains in custody as of Monday morning on an identical $50,000 bail.

