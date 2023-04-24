Audit: 6,000 Housing Authority tenants affected in 2022 hack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 6,000 tenants were affected when two Lake Charles Housing Authority computers were hacked in 2022, according to an annual audit released Monday.

“The hackers were able to gain access to emails and sensitive tenant information including, but not limited to, Social Security numbers, financial information, and driver’s license numbers,” the audit reads.

The audit, released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, says the Housing Authority hired forensic experts to investigate the breach, set up a call center for affected tenants, and agreed to provide credit monitoring free of charge to affected tenants for one year.

The audit also shows housing authority checks were stolen from a mailbox at the downtown post office in March 2022.

The checks stolen from the mailbox were used to create fake checks - signed and processed through the bank. However, this did not result in a loss to the housing authority. The funds were replaced, once the misappropriation was discovered through internal bank reconciliations.

The housing authority is still in recovery mode from the disasters of Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. Prior to Hurricane Laura, the authority had 95 percent occupancy; at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, it had 20 percent.

