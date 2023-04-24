50/50 Thursdays
All Calcasieu Public Transit buses suffer ‘unforeseen mechanical issue’

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All Calcasieu Public Transit buses are currently down, parish officials say.

The buses are unavailable due to an “unforeseen mechanical issue.” Authorities are not yet saying what that issue is.

Officials say “service will be severely limited for the near future.”

Transit officials are calling those with scheduled rides to make alternate arrangements.

The issues do not impact city transit services.

