The Vessel Project of Louisiana celebrates Earth Day

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s no day better to bring awareness to the environment than Earth Day.

The Vessel Project of Louisiana held a celebration at the Martin Luther King Community Center for the community.

Folks listened to many different speakers about the importance of preserving the environment.

Roishetta Ozane, CEO of the organization, brought into focus locations that need attention.

“We only get one Earth and we want to protect it and we want to build it back up and we know that Southwest Louisiana is still very much in recovery from all of the disasters we’ve faced in the last three years,” she said. “My goal and my mission is to make sure that we’re protecting and preserving this area that we call home.”

As the day continues, The Vessel Project says they hope people will appreciate the Earth on this special holiday.

