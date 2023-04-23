50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 22, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 22, 2023.

Stephanie Loraine Jackson, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Gustavo Ramblas, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment; Federal Detainer

Harrison Buckner Doyle, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated Crime Against Nature (3 counts)

Danny Lee Guillory, 48, Sulphur: Illegal Possession of Stolen things from $5,000 to $25,000; Out of State Detainer; Flight from an officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer; Simple Assault; Obstruction Public Passage

Jonathan James Charles,30, Lake Charles: Aggravated Battery; Direct Content of Court

Caleb Reuben, Morgan, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); Illegal Carrying of Weapon; Criminal Trespass

Kerrieal Diamond Stalks, 23, Laplace: Maximum Speed Limit, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things from $5,000 to $25,000; Flight from an officer, Aggravated Flight from an officer

Jessica Leigh Moores, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II; Criminal Trespass; Obstruction of Justice

Anthony Thomas Cannon, 23, New Orleans: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Leah Nicole Admire, 34, Laredo, TX: Direct Contempt of Court; Parole Detainer

Margarita Torres Barajas, 49, Dayton, TX: Federal Detainer

Mandy Beth Bodin, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery

Cody James Landry, 45, Sulphur: Domestic Abuse Battery

Hebert William Juiar Parker, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; Prohibited acts, Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Trespass

Waylen Traeon Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I; Criminal Trespass; Resisting an officer

William Thomas Robbins, 18, Sulphur: Contributing to the delinquency of Juveniles; Attempted Simple burglary

