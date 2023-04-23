No. 1 LSU wins series against Ole Miss with Game 2 victory

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU kept its momentum going from Game 1 and jumped out to a quick lead on Ole Miss to win Game 2 and the series on Saturday, April 22.

The Tigers (31-7, 11-5 SEC) claimed an 8-4 victory over the Rebels (21-18, 3-14 SEC) after doing most of the damage in the first two innings.

Ty Floyd (6-0) allowed just three runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings. It was the longest outing of his career.

“Ty just was so sharp and that allowed him to extend, just a phenomenal effort,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He always prepares well, but the last couple weeks we really made some strides and the pitch execution was as good as you could do it today.”

Dylan Crews was 3-for-5 with two home runs, one being a grand slam, and a career-best six RBI. It was his first career grand slam.

“Dylan is a special player, and he never lets the situation get too big. He executes his plan, and he’s the best player on the planet. He’s just super committed to what he knows he needs to do. He’s a special talent, but the talent comes out like that because he’s so consistent in how he approaches the game,” added Johnson.

